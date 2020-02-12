UrduPoint.com
Sanders Leads New Hampshire Primary By 2% With 75% Of Precincts Reporting - Results

Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The lead of US Senator Bernie Sanders has narrowed down to around 2 percent in a tight race of the New Hampshire Democratic presidential Primary vote with close to 75 percent of precincts reporting, according to the latest results.

With 73 percent of precincts in, Sanders is leading with 26.1 percent of the vote followed by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg who has 24.1 percent, according to the data release by CNN Tuesday.

