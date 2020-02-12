Sanders Leads New Hampshire Primary With 30% of Precincts Reporting - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders took an early lead in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential Primary vote with 30 percent of precincts reporting, according to the results released after the last polling stations closed.

Sanders is leading with 27.6 percent of the vote followed by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg who has 23.2 percent, the New York Times said Tuesday citing AP official polling data.