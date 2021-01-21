UrduPoint.com
Sanders On His Attire During Biden's Inauguration: In Vermont 'We Dress Warm'

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:06 PM

Sanders on His Attire During Biden's Inauguration: In Vermont 'We Dress Warm'

US Senator Bernie Sanders said on Thursday that people in Vermont prefer to dress warm and are "not concerned about good fashion," when asked about his attire during US President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US Senator Bernie Sanders said on Thursday that people in Vermont prefer to dress warm and are "not concerned about good fashion," when asked about his attire during US President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

"You know, in Vermont, we dress warm. We know something about the cold. We are not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm. And that's what I did today," Sanders told CBS news.

Sanders was seen at the ceremony dressed in a winter jacket and mittens. The senator's casual look went viral on social media.

