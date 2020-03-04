Sanders Projected to Win California Democratic Presidential Primary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders is poised to win the Democratic Primary race in California, Fox news projects.

California is the biggest prize among the fourteen primary contests being held on Tuesday, colloquially known as Super Tuesday, with 415 delegates up for grabs.

Candidates need 1,991 delegates to secure the party nomination.

So far, Sanders has won in his home state of Vermont as well as Colorado and Utah, while ex-US Vice President Joe Biden enjoyed a big night and is projected to win the Democratic primary contests in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Arkansas.