Sanders Projected to Win Narrow Victory Over Buttigieg in New Hampshire Primary - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire presidential Primary, NBC news reported.

With 90 percent of the votes counted, Sanders led with 26.1 percent, narrowly ahead of South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 24.

4 percent, NBC News reported when it projected Sanders as the winner. Senator Amy Klobuchar came in a strong third place with 19.8 percent, it added.

The outcome was disastrous for former Vice President Joe Biden whose support in the state collapsed to less than eight percent. Senator Elizabeth Warren only got 9.4 percent with 84 percent of the votes counted, NBC said.