Sanders Says Remaining in Presidential Race After Lackluster Performance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders in a press conference on Wednesday vowed to remain in the Democratic race for the presidential nomination despite his relatively disappointing performance in 20 primaries so far, saying he looks forward to his next debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.

"On Sunday, I very much look forward to the debate in Arizona with my friend Joe Biden," Sanders said.

Sanders added that the Sunday debate would be an opportunity for the US public to decide which candidate is best fit to defeat US President Donald Trump.

Biden currently has a 857-709 lead in delegates over Sanders, according to AP's most recent count on Wednesday, following early state caucus votes in February and the first two primaries last week and this week.

To secure the Democratic nomination, a candidate needs to secure votes from 1991 pledged delegates.