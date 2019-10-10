Sanders Says Will Return to 'Vigorous' Campaigning Despite Recent Heart Attack

(@imziishan)

US Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders said he would continue to lead a "vigorous" campaign for nomination to the 2020 presidential election, despite recently having suffered a heart attack and initially saying he would scale down his campaigning efforts, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) US Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders said he would continue to lead a "vigorous" campaign for nomination to the 2020 presidential election, despite recently having suffered a heart attack and initially saying he would scale down his campaigning efforts, media reported.

Sanders told US media on Tuesday that he may slow down his campaigning efforts after experiencing a heart attack last week. The 78-year-old senator's competence to perform presidential duties, if elected, have been questioned by the American public over him being the oldest Democratic candidate in the race and now showing obvious signs of health problems.

"I misspoke the other day. I said a word I should not have said and media drives me a little bit nuts to make a big deal about it.

... We're going to get back into the groove of a very vigorous campaign, I love doing rallies and I love doing town meetings," Sanders said in an interview with NBC news, published on Wednesday.

The senator added that he wanted to start off campaigning slower and then gradually build up his momentum.

Sanders was hospitalized in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 1 after experiencing chest pains. He was diagnosed with a heart attack and underwent surgery to open up a blocked heart artery. Following the incident, Sanders canceled all of his campaign events scheduled for the coming days. He has been in recovery in his home in Vermont since and plans to attend the fourth Democratic Primary debate in Ohio next week.