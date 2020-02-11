UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanders Soars Into National Lead For Democratic Nomination 8 Points Ahead Of Biden - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 03:30 AM

Sanders Soars Into National Lead for Democratic Nomination 8 Points Ahead of Biden - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders has become the leader in the race to become the Democratic Party's candidate against President Donald Trump in November, according to a national poll conducted across the United States by Quinnipiac University.

"There is a dramatic shift in the Democratic Primary race for president as Senator Bernie Sanders claims front-runner status for the first time, overtaking former Vice President Joe Biden according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released today," Quinnipiac said in a statement on the poll on Monday.

The poll records Sanders supported by 25 percent of Democrats and Independents with Biden eight points behind at 17 percent and newcomer to the race Senator Michael Bloomberg surging at 15 percent, Quinnipiac said.

"Senator Elizabeth Warren gets 14 percent, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg receives 10 percent, and Senator Amy Klobuchar gets four percent. No other candidate tops two percent," the statement said.

The results mark a dramatic change from the previous Quinnipiac poll on January 28 before the Iowa caucuses when Biden led with 26 percent, Sanders had 21 percent, Warren 15 percent, Bloomberg eight percent, Klobuchar seven percent and Buttigieg six percent, the statement added.

Related Topics

Trump South Bend United States January November Democrats From Race

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attack on Algerian army

3 hours ago

Senate asks govt to formulate support structure fo ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club defeats Al Wasl Club ..

4 hours ago

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

4 hours ago

Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mi ..

3 hours ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.