Sanders Soars Into National Lead for Democratic Nomination 8 Points Ahead of Biden - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders has become the leader in the race to become the Democratic Party's candidate against President Donald Trump in November, according to a national poll conducted across the United States by Quinnipiac University.

"There is a dramatic shift in the Democratic Primary race for president as Senator Bernie Sanders claims front-runner status for the first time, overtaking former Vice President Joe Biden according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released today," Quinnipiac said in a statement on the poll on Monday.

The poll records Sanders supported by 25 percent of Democrats and Independents with Biden eight points behind at 17 percent and newcomer to the race Senator Michael Bloomberg surging at 15 percent, Quinnipiac said.

"Senator Elizabeth Warren gets 14 percent, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg receives 10 percent, and Senator Amy Klobuchar gets four percent. No other candidate tops two percent," the statement said.

The results mark a dramatic change from the previous Quinnipiac poll on January 28 before the Iowa caucuses when Biden led with 26 percent, Sanders had 21 percent, Warren 15 percent, Bloomberg eight percent, Klobuchar seven percent and Buttigieg six percent, the statement added.