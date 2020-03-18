Sanders to 'Assess His Campaign' After Losing Latest Round of US Primaries - Campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders will meet with his supporters in the coming days to re-assess his presidential election campaign after his latest losses in the contest for the Democratic nomination, his campaign manager said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The next Primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen.

Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign," the statement said.

Sanders will in the immediate term remain focused on the government's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the statement added.

The senator's main rival in the Democratic contest, former Vice President Joe Biden, swept all three of Tuesday's state primaries - Florida, Illinois and Arizona - prompting increased calls for him to quit the race.