UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanders, Warren Camps Make Contacts About Potentially Uniting Campaigns - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:28 PM

Sanders, Warren Camps Make Contacts About Potentially Uniting Campaigns - Reports

Allies and aides of Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have begun to make tentative contacts about potentially consolidating the progressive Democratic side of the US presidential race, Washington Post reported Thursday, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Allies and aides of Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have begun to make tentative contacts about potentially consolidating the progressive Democratic side of the US presidential race, Washington Post reported Thursday, citing informed sources.

The likelihood of Warren dropping out of the race after her poor performance during the Super Tuesday primaries prompted pro-Sanders lawmakers to reach out to her camp to gauge the likelihood of her backing the Vermont senator, the Post reported.

The Post further said that some Warren associates had also reached out to the team of former vice president Joe Biden, the moderate Democratic front-runner, about a potential endorsement.

Sanders told reporters Wednesday that he had spoke with Warren on the phone and respected her decision to not drop her candidacy or throw her weight behind another candidate.

The democratic race has been clearly divided between progressive and moderate camps. Ahead of Super Tuesday, when 14 states hold their primaries, moderate candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar ended their campaigns and endorsed Biden. The progressive vote remained split between Sanders and Warren, which some Bernie supporters blame for a lukewarm result on Super Tuesday.

Related Topics

Poor Washington Vote Split Post Race Weight

Recent Stories

Australia to impose entry ban on people from Korea ..

5 minutes ago

Rs 327.579 released for Aviation Division projects ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing subway to pilot reservation system to cont ..

5 minutes ago

Two motorbike riders killed in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

Injury-hit Nishikori out of Japan-Ecuador Davis Cu ..

5 minutes ago

Plastic imports dip over 10pc to $1123.260 mln

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.