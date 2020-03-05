Sanders, Warren Camps Make Contacts About Potentially Uniting Campaigns - Reports

Allies and aides of Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have begun to make tentative contacts about potentially consolidating the progressive Democratic side of the US presidential race, Washington Post reported Thursday, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Allies and aides of Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have begun to make tentative contacts about potentially consolidating the progressive Democratic side of the US presidential race, Washington Post reported Thursday, citing informed sources.

The likelihood of Warren dropping out of the race after her poor performance during the Super Tuesday primaries prompted pro-Sanders lawmakers to reach out to her camp to gauge the likelihood of her backing the Vermont senator, the Post reported.

The Post further said that some Warren associates had also reached out to the team of former vice president Joe Biden, the moderate Democratic front-runner, about a potential endorsement.

Sanders told reporters Wednesday that he had spoke with Warren on the phone and respected her decision to not drop her candidacy or throw her weight behind another candidate.

The democratic race has been clearly divided between progressive and moderate camps. Ahead of Super Tuesday, when 14 states hold their primaries, moderate candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar ended their campaigns and endorsed Biden. The progressive vote remained split between Sanders and Warren, which some Bernie supporters blame for a lukewarm result on Super Tuesday.