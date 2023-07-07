Open Menu

Sandstorms In Iran's Southeast Leave Over 1,000 People Injured Over 6 Days - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) More than 1,000 people have been injured in a spate of six days as sandstorms continue to hit Iran's province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Majid Mohebbi, the head of the provincial crisis management center, said on Friday.

"Amid the new wind wave that has been raging for 120 days in Sistan Province, including its five northern regions of Zabol, Zehak, Hamun and Nimruz, 1,010 people have sought medical help since July 2, 162 of them have already been hospitalized and others have received outpatient treatment," Mohebbi was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The head of Sistan and Baluchestan's meteorological department, Mohsen Heidari, said the latest data indicated that gusts of wind and sandstorms would continue from Saturday and advised people suffering from respiratory diseases, children and the elderly not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.

The governor of Sistan and Baluchestan, Mohammad Karami, said that 26 rescue teams were on alert and ready to provide operational help to the population in times of strong winds. He added that all citizens injured in the storm would receive free medical assistance.

The head of the provincial branch of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Seyed Mohammad Mehdi Sajjadi, said the organization had distributed about 4,000 masks to the people of Sistan and Baluchestan.

