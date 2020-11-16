CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity and Moldova's former prime minister, Maia Sandu, is coming ahead in the second round of the presidential election with 52.16 percent of the votes, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Moldova said after 95.

29 percent of the votes had been counted.

Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, has 47.84 percent, according to the CEC.

CEC deputy chairman Vladimir Sarban said on Sunday that the runoff was held without any serious violations.