UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sandu Ahead Of Dodon In Moldova's Presidential Runoff With 52.16% Of Votes - CEC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:50 AM

Sandu Ahead of Dodon in Moldova's Presidential Runoff With 52.16% of Votes - CEC

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity and Moldova's former prime minister, Maia Sandu, is coming ahead in the second round of the presidential election with 52.16 percent of the votes, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Moldova said after 95.

29 percent of the votes had been counted.

Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, has 47.84 percent, according to the CEC.

CEC deputy chairman Vladimir Sarban said on Sunday that the runoff was held without any serious violations.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vladimir Putin Moldova Sunday

Recent Stories

ADDED allows non-citizens to obtain Freelancer lic ..

4 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green

5 hours ago

Dubai Economy sees 14,274 consumer complaints in Q ..

5 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed inaugurates new Al Ain Autism Cen ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Armenia discuss re ..

6 hours ago

39th Sharjah International Book Fair concludes

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.