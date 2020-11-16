CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity and Moldova's former prime minister, Maia Sandu, is coming ahead in the second round of the presidential election with 56.28 percent of the votes, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Moldova said after most of the ballots had been counted.

Meanwhile Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon has 43.72 percent, the CEC said after counting 100% of the votes cast on the territory of the country.

Ballots coming in from the US and Canada are still being processed.