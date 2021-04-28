UrduPoint.com
Sandu Announces Dissolution of Moldovan Parliament, Snap Elections on July 11

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday that she signed a decree on the dissolution of the parliament and announced that the snap elections will take place on July 11

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday that she signed a decree on the dissolution of the parliament and announced that the snap elections will take place on July 11.

"I signed a decree on the dissolution of parliament. Early parliamentary elections will be held on July 11," Sandu said during a briefing.

