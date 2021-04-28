Sandu Announces Dissolution Of Moldovan Parliament, Snap Elections On July 11
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:29 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday that she signed a decree on the dissolution of the parliament and announced that the snap elections will take place on July 11.
"I signed a decree on the dissolution of parliament. Early parliamentary elections will be held on July 11," Sandu said during a briefing.