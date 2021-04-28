Moldovan President Maia Sandu is the most trusted and popular politician in the country, according to a fresh survey by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu is the most trusted and popular politician in the country, according to a fresh survey by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers.

The poll results showed that Sandu is supported by 28.1% of respondents (25.4% in February). She is followed by former president Igor Dodon with 24.2% (previously 21.

3%) and Illan Sor, the chairman of the Sor party, with 6.6% (5.9% before).

At the same time, 13.5% of Moldovans said they did not trust any of the country's political figures, and 12% of respondents did not answer the question.

The poll was conducted from April 8 to April 20 among 1,187 people. The margin of error for this sample size does not exceed 3%.

Sandu won the November presidential election with 57.75 percent of the vote.