Sandu Calls for Tightened Security Law Amid Alleged Russian Plan to Destabilize Moldova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Monday that attempts to change Moldova's constitutional order were being prepared by the Kremlin in the country and called on parliament to tighten security legislation.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the European Council that Ukrainian intelligence had intercepted a Russian plan to destroy the democratic order in Moldova. Zelenskyy added that he had told Sandu about the scheme.

"President Zelenskyy's statement about the Russian Federation's plans to destabilize the Republic of Moldova were confirmed by our institutions," Sandu told a briefing. "Violent actions, masked as protests of the so-called opposition, would force a change of power in Chisinau. The documents received from our Ukrainian partners demonstrate a good documentation of the locations and logistical aspects for the organization of such subversive activities.

"

The Moldovan president added that the plan would involve actions by "diversionists with military training, camouflaged in civilian clothes," who would carry out violent acts, attack government buildings or even take hostages.

"The Parliament of the Republic of Moldova must adopt, at its earliest convenience, bills that will provide SIS (Moldova's Security and Intelligence Service) and the Prosecutor's office the necessary tools to effectively combat any threats to the security of our country," Sandu added.

On Friday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin was not aware of any plans to destabilize Moldova.