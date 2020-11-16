UrduPoint.com
Sandu Calls For Uniting Society, Developing Economy As Runoff Vote Count Underway

Mon 16th November 2020

Sandu Calls For Uniting Society, Developing Economy as Runoff Vote Count Underway

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity and Moldova's former prime minister, Maia Sandu, who is currently ahead in the presidential runoff, says a developed economy and united people is what the country should be striving for after the election.

Earlier, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Moldova said after 95.

29 percent of the votes had been counted that Sandu had 52.16 percent, while Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon had 47.84 percent.

"Our Primary task after the election is to unite the society around common goals, we all want to live at home, we want to have a state that will protect us, we need a developed economy so that people do not have to leave," Sandu told reporters as the vote count was underway.

More Stories From World

