CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity and Moldova's former prime minister, Maia Sandu, is coming ahead in the presidential election with 35.42 percent of the votes, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Moldova said after 99.02% of the votes had been counted.

Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, has 33.16%, according to the CEC.

All the ballots collected in Moldova have already been counted, but votes cast in the US and Canada are still being processed.

After counting 75 percent of the ballots, the electoral commission said that the president of Moldova would be elected in the second round on November 15, since none of the candidates had managed to receive the majority of the votes in the first round.