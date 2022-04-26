UrduPoint.com

Sandu Convenes Security Council Meeting Due To Explosions In Transnistria - Chisinau

Published April 26, 2022

Sandu Convenes Security Council Meeting Due to Explosions in Transnistria - Chisinau

Moldovan President Maia Sandu called for holding a meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday due to explosions in Transnistria, the republic's presidential office said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu called for holding a meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday due to explosions in Transnistria, the republic's presidential office said.

"Moldovan President Maia Sandu convenes a meeting of the Supreme Security Council today due to explosions in the Transnistrian region.

The meeting will begin at 13:00 (10:00 GMT,)" the presidential administration said in a statement.

After the meeting, the president will make a statement to the press.

