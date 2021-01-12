CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu pledged support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Tuesday.

"Me and President Zelenskyy discussed security issues today, with the emphasis on provocations that threaten national and regional security. The stability and security of Moldova and Ukraine are vitally important for both our countries, therefore, we confirmed our readiness to support peaceful conflict resolution based on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our states. I would like to stress that Moldova strongly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Sandu said.

The Moldovan leader said Moldova and Ukraine were determined to transform the bilateral relationship, as per her agreement with Zelenskyy. In particular, they agreed to establish communication channels between state agencies on both ends dealing with such issues as security, energy, environments, trade, and the liberalization of international transport and hydroelectric power.

"We make an important step toward establishing strategic relations. We decided to establish a permanent format of relations at the top level ” a council of presidents of Ukraine and Moldova. This format will enable us to solve common problems and oversee the implementation of decisions," Sandu said.

In November, before being sworn in as Moldova's president, Sandu said in an interview with Ukrainian newspaper European Pravda that she personally considered Crimea part of Ukraine even though opinions differed across the Moldovan population.

In 2014, Crimea voted at a referendum to secede from Ukraine, to which it was transferred from Russia by the Soviet authorities in 1954, and reunite with Russia. Ukraine has still not recognized the referendum as legitimate. Authorities in Crimea insisted that the referendum was conducted in full compliance with international law and that it was the democratically expressed choice of the Crimean people to become part of Russia again.