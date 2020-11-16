Sandu Held First Phone Conversation as Moldovan Leader - Political Party

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Maia Sandu, who secured victory in Moldova's presidential runoff with 57.75 percent of votes, held on Monday a phone conversation with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, confirming commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations, the Party of Action and Solidarity, headed by Sandu, said.

This was Sandu's first phone conversation in the new capacity.

"Moldova's President-Elect Maia Sandu held a phone conversation with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. After taking the presidential office, Maia Sandu will constantly make effort to restore and strengthen relations with Romania," the Party of Action and Solidarity said.

According to the political party, Sandu thanked the Romanian leader for his congratulations and readiness to deepen strategic partnership in order to take relations to a new level.