UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sandu Held First Phone Conversation As Moldovan Leader - Political Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:11 PM

Sandu Held First Phone Conversation as Moldovan Leader - Political Party

Maia Sandu, who secured victory in Moldova's presidential runoff with 57.75 percent of votes, held on Monday a phone conversation with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, confirming commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations, the Party of Action and Solidarity, headed by Sandu, said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Maia Sandu, who secured victory in Moldova's presidential runoff with 57.75 percent of votes, held on Monday a phone conversation with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, confirming commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations, the Party of Action and Solidarity, headed by Sandu, said.

This was Sandu's first phone conversation in the new capacity.

"Moldova's President-Elect Maia Sandu held a phone conversation with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. After taking the presidential office, Maia Sandu will constantly make effort to restore and strengthen relations with Romania," the Party of Action and Solidarity said.

According to the political party, Sandu thanked the Romanian leader for his congratulations and readiness to deepen strategic partnership in order to take relations to a new level.

Related Topics

Romania Moldova

Recent Stories

COVID-19 may have appeared in Italy earlier than t ..

52 seconds ago

Chinese Authorities Find Coronavirus in Imported F ..

54 seconds ago

European Council Chief Michel Congratulates Moldov ..

55 seconds ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain urges COMSATS' member state ..

58 seconds ago

LNG corruption case: Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbas ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change establishes smog contro ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.