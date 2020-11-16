(@FahadShabbir)

Maia Sandu, Moldova's ex-prime minister and the head of the liberal Party of Action and Solidarity, is leading in the presidential runoff with 57.75 percent of votes, while incumbent President Igor Dodon has 42.25 percent, the Central Electoral Commission said on Monday after processing 100 percent of the ballots

Under the Moldovan legislation, a candidate who secured over 50 percent of valid votes is considered the winner of the presidential election.