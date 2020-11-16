UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sandu Leading In Moldova's Runoff With 57.75% Of Votes As 100% Ballots Counted- Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:41 PM

Sandu Leading in Moldova's Runoff With 57.75% of Votes as 100% Ballots Counted- Commission

Maia Sandu, Moldova's ex-prime minister and the head of the liberal Party of Action and Solidarity, is leading in the presidential runoff with 57.75 percent of votes, while incumbent President Igor Dodon has 42.25 percent, the Central Electoral Commission said on Monday after processing 100 percent of the ballots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Maia Sandu, Moldova's ex-prime minister and the head of the liberal Party of Action and Solidarity, is leading in the presidential runoff with 57.75 percent of votes, while incumbent President Igor Dodon has 42.

25 percent, the Central Electoral Commission said on Monday after processing 100 percent of the ballots.

Under the Moldovan legislation, a candidate who secured over 50 percent of valid votes is considered the winner of the presidential election.

