Sandu Leading Runoff in Moldova With 51.46% - CEC After Counting 90% of Ballots

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Former Prime Minister of Moldova Maia Sandu is leading in the second round of the presidential election in Moldova after securing 51.46 percent of the vote on Sunday, the Moldovan Central Election Commission (CEC) said after counting over 90 percent of ballots

Meanwhile, incumbent President Igor Dodon has gained 48.54 percent of the vote, the CEC said.