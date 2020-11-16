Sandu Leads in Runoff in Moldova With 52.18% - CEC After Counting 75% of Ballots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Former Prime Minister of Moldova Maia Sandu is leading in the second round of the presidential election in Moldova after securing 52.18 percent of the vote on Sunday, the Moldovan Central Election Commission (CEC) said after counting 75.22 percent of ballots

Meanwhile, incumbent President Igor Dodon has gained 47.82 percent of the vote, the CEC said.