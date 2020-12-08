Sandu Says Her Party Ready to Put Forward No Confidence Vote if Chicu Refuses to Step Down

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu has announced that if Prime Minister Ion Chicu does not resign himself, Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity could put forward a vote of no confidence in parliament.

"We believe that the shortest path for holding early elections is the resignation of the prime minister, and therefore we insist on it. If the prime minister does not resign in the coming days, then most likely, our party will put forward a vote of no confidence in the government in parliament, the socialists say they want to hold early elections - we are offering them an option on how to do this," Sandu said on Monday.

The Moldovan president has no powers to dismiss the prime minister or dissolve parliament, according to the country's constitution.

On Sunday, Sandu's supporters held a protest in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, demanding that Chicu resign so that early parliamentary elections can be held, and that incumbent President Igor Dodon face criminal charges for corruption. Leaders of several Moldovan opposition parties endorsed the protest.

Last week, the parliament voted to strip Sandu of control over Moldova's intelligence and security service. Sandu called it an attempt by Dodon to "usurp" power.

Moldova held presidential elections in November. Sandu, the country's former prime minister, won against Dodon in the runoff, with 57.7 percent of the vote against the incumbent president's 42.2 percent. Sandu's inauguration is set for December 24.