Sandu Says Moldova Needs To Reset Relations With EU, Build Closer Ties Via Reforms

Sandu Says Moldova Needs to Reset Relations With EU, Build Closer Ties Via Reforms

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday that Moldova needed to reset relations with the European Union and to build closer ties through democratic reforms.

"An important partner with which we need to reset relations is the European Union.

We want to build closer ties with the EU through democratic reforms that will turn Moldova into a European country. We want Moldova to become part of the EU, but it is important to maintain good relations between Moldova and other partners," Sandu said.

Sandu recalled that in 2018, the EU froze financial assistance to Moldova due to numerous corruption scandals and a lack of progress in the implementation of reforms.

