Sandu Says Transnistria Blasts Related to Internal Power Struggle in Unrecognized Republic

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The recent explosions that hit Transnistria are related to the opposing forces within the unrecognized republic, which are interested in destabilizing the situation, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a series of explosions occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized republic. Earlier on Tuesday, two explosions have hit the Maiac town in the Grigoriopol district of the breakaway republic. No casualties were reported following the blasts.

"According to our information, the escalation attempts are connected with the forces inside Transnistria that are in favor of war and are interested in destabilizing the situation, however, we continue to collect information," Sandu told reporters.