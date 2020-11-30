UrduPoint.com
Sandu Suggests Deploying OSCE-Linked Civilian Observers In Transnistria

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:22 PM

Moldovan President-Elect Maia Sandu on Monday suggested deploying a civilian observer mission, working under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), in Transnistria instead of peacekeepers

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Moldovan President-Elect Maia Sandu on Monday suggested deploying a civilian observer mission, working under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), in Transnistria instead of peacekeepers.

"There has long been no danger of a military conflict in Transnistria, the peacekeeping mission should become a civilian one, under the auspices of the OSCE. This is the stance of Moldova, which I underline," Sandu said.

