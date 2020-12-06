UrduPoint.com
Sandu Supporters Demand Resignation Of Moldovan Prime Minister During Latest Protest

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Sandu Supporters Demand Resignation of Moldovan Prime Minister During Latest Protest

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Supporters of Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu have called on the country's prime minister Ion Chicu to resign in order to trigger early parliamentary elections, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene of Sunday's protests in Moldova said.

Sandu has previously called on the European country's residents to take to the streets in protest against the cabinet's handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic crisis. Leaders of Moldova's opposition parties have given their support to the president-elect's calls.

On Sunday, Sandu's supporters blocked traffic in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, demanding that Chicu resign and that incumbent President Igor Dodon face criminal charges for corruption.

"People should wake up and demand early parliamentary elections.

For this, there is a very simple option: the head of the government must prove that he is a man and resign," Igor Grosu, the senior vice-president of Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity, said at the protest.

The Moldovan president has no powers to dismiss the prime minister or dissolve parliament, according to the country's constitution.

Earlier this week, the Moldovan parliament voted to strip Sandu of control over the county's intelligence and security service. The president-elect called it an attempt by Dodon to "usurp" power.

Sandu emerged victorious in a presidential election runoff back in November, winning 57.75 percent of the vote compared to Dodon's 42.25 percent share. An inauguration ceremony is planned for December 24.

