Sandu To Meet With Moldovan Parliamentary Parties To Address Key Issues

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Sandu to Meet With Moldovan Parliamentary Parties to Address Key Issues

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Maia Sandu, who secured more votes in the presidential runoff in Moldova, said Monday she wanted to meet with the parliamentary factions to address key issues.

"After assuming office, I will hold a meeting with parliamentary factions to discuss key issues. We have to gather funds, I will insist on reallocating some money to help the people in need during the crisis," Sandu told a press conference.

