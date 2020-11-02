UrduPoint.com
Sandu Wins 1st Round Of Moldovan Presidential Election With 36.16% - Election Commission

Mon 02nd November 2020

Former Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu won the first round of the presidential election with 36.16 percent of the vote, the Central Election Commission said Monday, after 100 percent of the ballots were counted

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Former Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu won the first round of the presidential election with 36.16 percent of the vote, the Central Election Commission said Monday, after 100 percent of the ballots were counted.

Incumbent President Igor Dodon has 32.61 percent of the vote.

The two are headed for a runoff on November 15.

