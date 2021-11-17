Moldovan President Maia Sandu's visit to Russia will take place when its agenda is agreed, Foreign Minister Nikolae Popescu said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu's visit to Russia will take place when its agenda is agreed, Foreign Minister Nikolae Popescu said on Wednesday.

"Regarding madame Sandu's visit to Russia, as (Rusian Foreign Minister) Sergey Viktorovich (Lavrov) said, we are now working on the agenda for our bilateral relations, contacts have intensified, and the moment there is concrete momentum and concrete results for a high-level meeting, we are always open for such a meeting," Popescu told reporters after his meeting with Lavrov in Moscow.