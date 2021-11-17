UrduPoint.com

Sandu's Visit To Russia To Take Place When Agenda Agreed - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:59 PM

Sandu's Visit to Russia to Take Place When Agenda Agreed - Foreign Minister

Moldovan President Maia Sandu's visit to Russia will take place when its agenda is agreed, Foreign Minister Nikolae Popescu said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu's visit to Russia will take place when its agenda is agreed, Foreign Minister Nikolae Popescu said on Wednesday.

"Regarding madame Sandu's visit to Russia, as (Rusian Foreign Minister) Sergey Viktorovich (Lavrov) said, we are now working on the agenda for our bilateral relations, contacts have intensified, and the moment there is concrete momentum and concrete results for a high-level meeting, we are always open for such a meeting," Popescu told reporters after his meeting with Lavrov in Moscow.

