UrduPoint.com

Sandy Hook Families Settle With Gunmaker Remington Over School Massacre

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Sandy Hook families settle with gunmaker Remington over school massacre

The families of nine victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting have reached a settlement with Remington, the maker of the rifle used in the massacre, according to US court documents released on Tuesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The families of nine victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting have reached a settlement with Remington, the maker of the rifle used in the massacre, according to US court documents released on Tuesday.

A "settlement agreement has been executed between the parties," the notice from lawyers for the families said.

Twenty-six children and teachers were shot dead at the school in Newton, Connecticut in December 2012 by 20-year-old gunman Adam Lanza, who then killed himself.

Related Topics

Dead Lawyers December From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Shoigu Inspects Naval Exercises in Mediterranean - ..

Shoigu Inspects Naval Exercises in Mediterranean - Russian Defense Ministry

11 minutes ago
 Shoigu Meets Syrian President Bashar Assad - Russi ..

Shoigu Meets Syrian President Bashar Assad - Russian Defense Ministry

11 minutes ago
 Lavrov Notes to Blinken Inadmissibility of Aggress ..

Lavrov Notes to Blinken Inadmissibility of Aggressive Rhetoric - Russian Foreign ..

11 minutes ago
 NATO Enlargement Not on Agenda Right Now - Scholz

NATO Enlargement Not on Agenda Right Now - Scholz

11 minutes ago
 38 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

38 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago
 ATC awards life term to accused of murder case

ATC awards life term to accused of murder case

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>