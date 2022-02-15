Sandy Hook Families Settle With Gunmaker Remington Over School Massacre
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 10:31 PM
The families of nine victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting have reached a settlement with Remington, the maker of the rifle used in the massacre, according to US court documents released on Tuesday
A "settlement agreement has been executed between the parties," the notice from lawyers for the families said.
Twenty-six children and teachers were shot dead at the school in Newton, Connecticut in December 2012 by 20-year-old gunman Adam Lanza, who then killed himself.