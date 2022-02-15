Sandy Hook families settle with gunmaker Remington over school massacre

The families of nine victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting have reached a settlement with Remington, the maker of the rifle used in the massacre, according to US court documents released on Tuesday

A "settlement agreement has been executed between the parties," the notice from lawyers for the families said.

Twenty-six children and teachers were shot dead at the school in Newton, Connecticut in December 2012 by 20-year-old gunman Adam Lanza, who then killed himself.