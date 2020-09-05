(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Paris-based pharmaceutical giant Sanofi in collaboration with the UK drugmaker GSK will cost less than 10 Euros ($12), Olivier Bogillot, the head of Sanofi's French department, told France Inter broadcaster on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Sanofi and GSK announced the start of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for their jointly developed COVID-19 vaccine following "encouraging pre-clinical study results."

"The price has not yet been determined, as we are still not sure what the dose will be. We are currently examining all production costs for the coming months .

.. The cost of one vaccine will be less than 10 euros," Bogillot said, adding that the company's goal is to make the vaccine as cheap as possible.

According to the French department's head, the company has already reached agreements on the vaccine supplies with the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. Europe is set to receive 300 million doses of the vaccine, while the United States 100 million doses.

The Sanofi-GSK vaccine is a combined product of the recombinant protein-based technology used by Sanofi for an influenza vaccine, and GSK's established pandemic adjuvant technology.