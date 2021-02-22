UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanofi, GSK Announce Phase 2 Of Enhanced COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sanofi, GSK Announce Phase 2 of Enhanced COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) French pharma giant Sanofi and UK's GSK announced on Monday the start of a second phase of trials to identify the right formulation of their enhanced vaccine against the coronavirus.

"This new Phase 2 study will enable us to identify the final vaccine formulation for adults of all ages," Sanofi's Executive Vice President Thomas Triomphe was quoted as saying in a statement.

The recombinant-protein drug, which combines a fixed dose of vaccine booster with a varying dose of viral antigen, will be tested in 720 volunteers aged 18 and over to select the most appropriate antigen dosage for Phase 3 evaluation.

"We look forward to further progressing this vaccine candidate to Phase 3 in Q2 2021, if this Phase 2 study is successful," GSK Vaccines President Roger Connor said.

In parallel, Sanofi will begin researching new variants of the virus, particularly their potential impact on vaccine efficacy. The findings will be used to inform next stages of vaccine trials.

Related Topics

United Kingdom All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 herald period of recovery from C ..

2 seconds ago

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

28 minutes ago

Integrated water resources management is fundament ..

30 minutes ago

Japanese space expert congratulates UAE on Hope Pr ..

30 minutes ago

Water scarcity amid increasing population amid rec ..

33 minutes ago

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.