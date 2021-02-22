Sanofi, GSK Announce Phase 2 of Enhanced COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) French pharma giant Sanofi and UK's GSK announced on Monday the start of a second phase of trials to identify the right formulation of their enhanced vaccine against the coronavirus.

"This new Phase 2 study will enable us to identify the final vaccine formulation for adults of all ages," Sanofi's Executive Vice President Thomas Triomphe was quoted as saying in a statement.

The recombinant-protein drug, which combines a fixed dose of vaccine booster with a varying dose of viral antigen, will be tested in 720 volunteers aged 18 and over to select the most appropriate antigen dosage for Phase 3 evaluation.

"We look forward to further progressing this vaccine candidate to Phase 3 in Q2 2021, if this Phase 2 study is successful," GSK Vaccines President Roger Connor said.

In parallel, Sanofi will begin researching new variants of the virus, particularly their potential impact on vaccine efficacy. The findings will be used to inform next stages of vaccine trials.