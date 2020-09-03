Sanofi, GSK Announce Start of Phase 1/2 of Joint COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Two multinational pharmaceutical companies, France's Sanofi and UK's GSK, on Thursday announced the start of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for their jointly developed COVID-19 vaccine.

"Following encouraging pre-clinical study results, today Sanofi and @GSK announce the start of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for our #COVID19 vaccine," Sanofi said on Twitter.

According to the World Health Organization, as of August 28, over 100 vaccine candidates were in pre-clinical trials, the first stage before Phase 1/2. Fewer than 10 vaccines have moved on to Phase 3, which precedes general approval.