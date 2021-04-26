UrduPoint.com
Sanofi Says To Aid Moderna In Producing 200Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sanofi Says to Aid Moderna in Producing 200Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) French pharmaceutical company Sanofi announced on Monday it would participate in the production of some 200 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US firm Moderna starting September in an effort to assist the latter in meeting global demand for the drug.

"Sanofi will leverage its established infrastructure and manufacturing expertise at its site in Ridgefield, NJ [New Jersey], to perform fill and finish of up to 200 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, starting in September 2021," the company said, adding that the move was made in an attempt to help Moderna meet the global need for the vaccine.

Sanofi also reiterated its pledge to support two other vaccine producers, namely, the production of 125 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the EU, and the manufacture of 12 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine per month at its plant in France.

Besides its production assistance to other manufacturers, the French drugmaker is involved in the development of two coronavirus vaccines ” one is a joint project with UK company GSK, and another is being made in collaboration with US firm Translate Bio.

