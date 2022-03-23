UrduPoint.com

Sanofi Says Will Only Supply Essential Medicines To Russia, Belarus

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 10:52 PM

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi said on Wednesday that it will supply only essential medicines and vaccines to Russia and Belarus over the "aggression" against Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) French pharmaceutical company Sanofi said on Wednesday that it will supply only essential medicines and vaccines to Russia and Belarus over the "aggression" against Ukraine.

"We stand in opposition to the Russian war in Ukraine and in full support of the position of the international community, we have decided to stop immediately any new spending not related to the supply of our essential and life-changing medicines and vaccines in Russia, as well as in Belarus," Sanofi said in a statement.

