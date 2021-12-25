Santa Completes Annual Round-The-World Gift Giving Trip - Military

Santa Claus has officially completed his 66th trip around the world, having delivered over 7.6 billion gifts to children in different countries, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on its website tracking Father Christmas since the 1950s

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Santa Claus has officially completed his 66th trip around the world, having delivered over 7.6 billion gifts to children in different countries, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on its website tracking Father Christmas since the 1950s.

"Faster than starlight, #Santa is done! Thank you for being a part of the 66th year of our holiday tradition. #HappyHolidays from #NORADTracksSanta," the NORAD Tracks Santa account said on Twitter.

NORAD's Santa tracking website specified that a total of 7,623,693,263 gifts were delivered this year to children on all continents of the world, including Antarctica.

The agency guarding airspace above Canada and the United States started tracking Santa's global journey due to a phone number mix-up that happened in 1955, when a Colorado Springs boy dialed the military instead of the jolly man. The commander-on-duty did not want to disappoint the child and said he was Santa, starting out the tradition.