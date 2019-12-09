UrduPoint.com
Santiago Action Plan Linking Climate Concerns To Macroeconomics Launched At COP25

Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:59 PM

Climate-conscious finance ministers launched an action plan on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Madrid on Monday that seeks to factor climate concerns in the mainstream decision-making about economic policies, a Sputnik correspondent said

The Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action was created at the initiative of Chile and Finland in April and has been joined by 51 other nations. They met for the first time on Monday to find ways of advancing transition to a low-carbon economy by making economic decision-making eco-friendlier.

The roadmap for that, labeled Santiago Action Plan, was officially launched at the COP25 meeting in the presence of Patricia Espinosa, head of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The meeting is expected to become an annual event.

