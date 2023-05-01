Santiago Pena Winning in Paraguay Presidential Election With Over 44% - Electoral Court

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Santiago Pena from the ruling conservative Colorado Party is coming ahead in the presidential election in Paraguay with more than 44% of the votes, the country's Superior Court of Electoral Justice said.

Paraguayans went to the polls on Sunday to elect the next president of the Latin American nation. In addition to the presidential race, Paraguayans also voted for vice president, lawmakers and governors on Sunday.

With 55,16% of the votes counted, the Superior Court of Electoral Justice said that Pena was ahead with 44.87%. His closest rival Efrain Alegre from the Authentic Radical Liberal Party has 27,89%.

Earlier, with 10,95% of the votes counted, Paraguay's electoral court said that Pena was ahead with 45,95%, while Alegre had 29,08%.

The final results of the single-round election are expected later on Sunday. Paraguay's next president will be inaugurated on August 15 for a five-year term.