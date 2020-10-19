Santiago Protesters Burn Down 144-Year-Old Church in New Escalation of Violence - Reports

UrduPoint.com
The 19th-century Church of the Assumption of Santiago was destroyed by fire during renewed anti-government demonstrations in Santiago on Sunday, BioBioChile radio reported

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The 19th-century Church of the Assumption of Santiago was destroyed by fire during renewed anti-government demonstrations in Santiago on Sunday, BioBioChile radio reported.

The fire consumed the Church of the Assumption of Santiago after a demonstration in the center of the capital turned violent, said the report. Both the bell tower and the nave were destroyed but no one was injured.

More than seven fire units worked to put out the fire and the police has since arrested 5 suspects in connection with the incident.

On Sunday, over 25,000 Chileans participated in the demonstrations to celebrate the first anniversary of social protests in which more than 20 policemen were injured.

In October 2019, Chile was shaken by a series of demonstrations that were triggered by increase in the price of metro tickets in Santiago. For several months, people were protesting throughout the country against the government of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and what some saw as his neo-liberal system.

