Santiago Residents Take To Streets In Hope To Hold Largest Rally In Chile History -Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

Santiago Residents Take to Streets in Hope to Hold Largest Rally in Chile History -Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Thousands of people have gathered on Plaza Italia in the center of protest-hit Santiago for what they plan to become the largest demonstration in Chilean history, the 24 Horas tv channel reported. 

People have occupied not only the square itself, but also nearby streets. The demonstration looks peaceful.

Meanwhile, the curfew will begin in the capital at 11:00 p.m. local time (2:00 a.m. GMT on Saturday).

Rallies are also currently underway in other Chilean cities.

Chile has been mired in protests since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares.

What started as peaceful public demonstrations has turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with law enforcement agencies. At least 19 people have been killed as a result of the unrest.

The country's authorities have since proposed a series of measures to calm the protesters, promising to allocate $1.2 billion to solve social problems. They have also introduced a curfew in a number of cities, yet protesters frequently defy it.

