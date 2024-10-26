Santner Heroics Seal New Zealand's First Test Series Win In India
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 04:21 PM
Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) New Zealand made history with their first Test series triumph in India as spinner Mitchell Santner's heroic performance delivered a 113-run win in the second match on Saturday.
New Zealand bowled out India for 245 in their chase of 359 on day three in Pune to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
It marks India's first Test series defeat at home since December 2012, when Alastair Cook's England beat them 2-1.
Santner, who's 7-53 in India's first innings of 156 set up the famous win, rattled the Indian chase with six wickets on a turning pitch and trumped the hosts at their own spin game.
The left-hander bowled unchanged from one end, returning figures of 6-104 in 29 overs.
Ajaz Patel took the final two wickets and ended Ravindra Jadeja's resistance on 42 when the batsmen holed out in the deep and New Zealand celebrated to pin drop silence from the stands.
Before Saturday, a visiting New Zealand team had never won a Test series in India dating back to their first trip in 1955.
India bowled out New Zealand for 255 inside the first hour of play and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in his 65-ball 77 came out attacking to raise hopes of a miracle.
India lost skipper Rohit Sharma for eight but raced to 81-1 at lunch in 12 overs.
Santner took down Shubman Gill for 23 soon after the break to end a 62-run second-wicket stand with the left-handed Jaiswal, who powered on after reaching his fifty.
The in-form spinner finally had Jaiswal caught at slip, run out Rishabh Pant for a duck and trapped Virat Kohli lbw, dousing India's chances.
Glenn Phillips chipped in with the wicket of Washington Sundar for 21.
India spinners Sundar and Jadeja shared seven wickets between them in the second New Zealand innings, with Jadeja claiming three of the five to fall on Saturday morning.
Sundar, a lanky off-spinner, returned to the Indian Test team after more than three years and took 7-59.
New Zealand made 259 in their first innings riding on knocks from Devon Conway (76) and Rachin Ravindra (65) before Santner took charge.
New Zealand have now won four Tests in India after their opening triumph was the first on Indian soil since 1988.
The series victory comes after New Zealand's recent 2-0 loss in Sri Lanka on a sub-continent tour, which began with a washed out Test against Afghanistan near New Delhi.
Tim Southee stepped down after the Sri Lanka defeat and Tom Latham took over as Test captain.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From World
-
With podcasts, Trump and Harris play to changing US media landscape2 minutes ago
-
Fils, Shelton set for friendly fire in Basel semi-finals13 minutes ago
-
Six dead in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine43 minutes ago
-
Bastianini wins Thai MotoGP sprint race ahead of Martin53 minutes ago
-
Georgia votes in key test for democracy, EU ambitions53 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth agrees 'time has come' for talks on legacy of slavery53 minutes ago
-
Six dead in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship scores1 hour ago
-
Senior Pakistani diplomat participates in oath-taking ceremony of community body's leaders2 hours ago
-
Amsterdam's 'best neighbourhood' to star in 750th celebrations2 hours ago
-
Final campaigning in tight Japan election2 hours ago
-
Bastianini wins Thai MotoGP sprint race ahead of Martin2 hours ago