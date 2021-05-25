Sapega Is Suspected of Committing Crimes Described in Belarus' Criminal Code - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian citizen Sofia Sapega was detained in Minsk on suspicions of committing crimes described in the Belarusian criminal code in August and September 2020, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"The Belarusian side confirmed that Sapega was detained for 72 hours due to suspicions of committing crimes described in several articles of the Belarusian criminal code in the period between August and September 2020. Within three 24-hour periods, either pre-trial restrictions will be chosen for her or she will be released," Zakharova said in a statement, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.