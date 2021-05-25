UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sapega Is Suspected Of Committing Crimes Described In Belarus' Criminal Code - Moscow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Sapega Is Suspected of Committing Crimes Described in Belarus' Criminal Code - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian citizen Sofia Sapega was detained in Minsk on suspicions of committing crimes described in the Belarusian criminal code in August and September 2020, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"The Belarusian side confirmed that Sapega was detained for 72 hours due to suspicions of committing crimes described in several articles of the Belarusian criminal code in the period between August and September 2020. Within three 24-hour periods, either pre-trial restrictions will be chosen for her or she will be released," Zakharova said in a statement, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Sofia August September Criminals 2020

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of her favorite cuis ..

9 minutes ago

Cabinet approves special CPEC Business visa to fac ..

19 minutes ago

Corps Commanders take serous notice of recent cros ..

27 minutes ago

128,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

36 minutes ago

Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped ou ..

37 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.