MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Sofia Sapega was the only Russian citizen who got off the Ryanair flight during its stopover in Minsk, apart from that, Belarusian and Greek citizens left the plane, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

The Ryanair plane, with Nexta Telegram channel co-founder Roman Protasevich aboard, made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital on Sunday over an alleged bomb threat, which later turned out to be false.

Protasevich was detained during the stopover and may face up to 15 years in prison. Russian citizen Sapega, who was traveling with Protasevich, was detained as well.

"For a second day in a row, I read about some 'four Russian citizens' who allegedly got off the plane in Minsk and did not get back on board ... I sorted it out. Apart from Russian citizen Sapega, no Russian citizens got off the plans in Minsk. Only citizens of Belarus and Greece did," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.