Sergey Dudich, the father of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega who was recently detained in Minsk, told Sputnik on Tuesday that neither a lawyer nor a consul met with her, and the reasons for her detention remain unclear

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Sergey Dudich, the father of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega who was recently detained in Minsk, told Sputnik on Tuesday that neither a lawyer nor a consul met with her, and the reasons for her detention remain unclear.

"I do not know anything. Neither a lawyer nor a consul managed to talk to her.

However, the lawyer learned she [her case] will be most likely transferred to the main investigative department of the [Belarusian] Investigative Committee," Dudich said.

Sapega's father added that he maintains contact with the Russian embassy. Dudich also said that it is still unclear what his daughter is actually accused of.

On Wednesday, 72 hours from the moment of Sapega's detention expire, after which she should be either released or a measure of restraint should be chosen for her.