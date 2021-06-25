UrduPoint.com
Sapega's Interests To Be Protected Via Diplomatic Channels - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:04 PM

Sapega's Interests to Be Protected Via Diplomatic Channels - Kremlin

The transfer of Russian national Sofia Sapega, detained in Minsk in late May alongside Belarusian opposition figure Roman Protasevich, to house arrest is Minsk's decision but her interests will be protected in future via diplomatic channels and other means, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The transfer of Russian national Sofia Sapega, detained in Minsk in late May alongside Belarusian opposition figure Roman Protasevich, to house arrest is Minsk's decision but her interests will be protected in future via diplomatic channels and other means, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in Belarus confirmed that Sapega was moved to house arrest.

"De jure, this is the result of the decisions taken by the investigative and judicial authorities of Belarus. As for the interests of a Russian citizen, the legitimate interests of a Russian citizen, they have been and will be protected by our diplomats and through other channels as well," Peskov told reporters.

