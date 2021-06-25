(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The lawyer of Russian national Sofia Sapega's family confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that the young woman was moved to house arrest from the detention center of the Belarusian State Security Committee, and also expressed the belief that a positive decision on her fate will be made soon.

"The measure of restraint for Sofia Sepaga was changed to house arrest.

Some restrictions were imposed, she only moves with guards and cannot use communications. We believe this happened primarily due to the meeting of the presidents [Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko] in Sochi. This is a very positive development, which will enable a prompt positive decision on her fate," lawyer Anton Gashinsky said.

Investigative activities continue, Gashinsky added. The lawyer also said he would soon try to meet with Sapega.