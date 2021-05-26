(@FahadShabbir)

Alexander Filanovich, the lawyer of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega who was detained in Minsk, told Sputnik he received a permission for a meeting and hopes to hold it later on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Alexander Filanovich, the lawyer of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega who was detained in Minsk, told Sputnik he received a permission for a meeting and hopes to hold it later on Wednesday.

"I have received a permission, I expect [the meeting to be held] by order of appointments," Filanovich said, specifying that he hopes to manage to see his client on Wednesday.

The lawyer declined to clarify the essence of the suspicious against Sapega, citing inability to disclose the information. In line with the Belarusian laws, charges must be brought against Sapega within 10 days following her detention, Filanovich stressed.